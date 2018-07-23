Finally, some labor news that won't leave a mark

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



John O'Connor

Employee relations in this sector is frequently a zero-sum game. When management gets a victory, labor usually feels run over. And vice versa.

That's why it's nice when something comes along that doesn't leave one side holding its head. That appears to be what happened Thursday, when President Trump signed an executive order that might eventually give long-term care a boatload of new job-ready employees.

The president's goal here is to bolster vocational training for both entry-level and up-the-ladder jobs, at a time when such positions far outnumber people qualified to fill them.

"We need people with training," Trump declared at a ceremony that kicked off the initiative. He has touted job growth since being elected. He also emphasized the need for associations and companies to help workers attain new job skills and provide apprenticeships for students. Did you get that, AHCA/NCAL, LeadingAge, ACHCA and various skilled care operators? I think he meant you, among others.

The White House said the "Pledge to America's Workers" would generate at least 3.8 million new career openings during the next five years. These include apprenticeships, work-based learning and continuing education opportunities.

Labor economists generally agree that there are many middle-skill jobs that don't require a college degree but do need post-high school education or training. We all know the skilled-care sector is chock full of them, and that many of these slots remain unfilled.

As an employer, you don't need to take this pledge. But you could do far worse than to embrace its spirit. For as the saying goes, better to light a candle than curse the darkness.

John O'Connor is McKnight's Editorial Director.