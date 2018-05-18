May 18, 2018

Plans finalizing for AHCA Congressional fly-in

The American Health Care Association is closing online registration for next month's Congressional Briefing conference today. The event, to be held June 4-5 in Washington, D.C., will feature Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carl Bernstein.

The annual event offers legislative briefings from lobbying experts, meetings with legislators and opportunities to network with peers. It is held exclusively for AHCA/National Center for Assisted Living members and associates at no cost to attendees.

For more about the event, click here.

