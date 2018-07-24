ADS Data Systems bought

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Consolo Services Group, which offers technology solutions for the hospice and palliative care industries, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of ADS Data Systems, a SaaS provider of adult day care software and services.

Consolo was created in 2004 and focuses on electronic health records and revenue cycle management for hospice and palliative care markets. ADS will continue to operate out of its Stevenson, MD offices and retain its full staff.

“We see tremendous interest and excitement among adult day care agencies for our innovative and fresh SaaS solution in the cloud,” said Beth Scovill, CEO of ADS Data Systems. “The partnership with Consolo will allow us to capitalize on the market opportunity and keep us on track with our product development strategy. Additionally, we will fill product development and support roles that will bolster our leading share of the market.”