Top News
Managed care organizations need to increase their fraud prevention efforts, OIG says
Managed care organizations, which oversee 80% of all Medicaid enrollees, are weak in fighting fraud and abuse, the Health and Human Services Inspector General said Wednesday.
News
Skilled nursing lags senior care in employee engagement, Fortune magazine research finds
July 13, 2018
Also in the News for Friday, July 13
July 13, 2018
Quote of the Day
“
Employees who feel like part of the team feel valued and supported, which makes them invested in the success of the facility, and the overall happiness of the residents.”
The Brighter Side
Nursing home employee saves resident's life
July 11, 2018
Authorities and others are hailing a nursing home employee for saving a resident's life after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Logan, UT, on Friday.
Daily Editors' Notes
Pump it up: How to support working mothers
July 13, 2018
Blog round up
Guest columns
SNFS can incorporate palliative care to reduce hospital readmissions
July 13, 2018
Things I Think
Lessons under anesthesia
July 12, 2018
Guest columns
Caring for those who care: Retaining your team through revolutionizing the workplace
July 11, 2018
The Real Nurse Jackie
The importance of unlearning
July 10, 2018
Guest columns
Strategic goals: Now comes the hard part.
July 09, 2018
Marketplace Experts
Team building is easier than you think
July 12, 2018