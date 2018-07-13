Top News

Managed care organizations need to increase their fraud prevention efforts, OIG says

Managed care organizations, which oversee 80% of all Medicaid enrollees, are weak in fighting fraud and abuse, the Health and Human Services Inspector General said Wednesday.

News

Skilled nursing lags senior care in employee engagement, Fortune magazine research finds

By July 13, 2018

Prosecutors request judge drop 'nanny cam' criminal charges against nurses

By July 13, 2018

Also in the News for Friday, July 13

July 13, 2018
more »




Quote of the Day

Employees who feel like part of the team feel valued and supported, which makes them invested in the success of the facility, and the overall happiness of the residents.

Julie Osborne, Guest columns, July 12




The Brighter Side

Nursing home employee saves resident's life

By July 11, 2018

Authorities and others are hailing a nursing home employee for saving a resident's life after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Logan, UT, on Friday.

more »

Daily Editors' Notes

Pump it up: How to support working mothers

By July 13, 2018
more »

Blog round up

Guest columns SNFS can incorporate palliative care to reduce hospital readmissions

By Cyndi Seiwert July 13, 2018
Things I Think Lessons under anesthesia

By July 12, 2018
Guest columns Caring for those who care: Retaining your team through revolutionizing the workplace

By Jayne Keller July 11, 2018
The Real Nurse Jackie The importance of unlearning

By July 10, 2018
Guest columns Strategic goals: Now comes the hard part.

By July 09, 2018
more »

Marketplace Experts

Team building is easier than you think

By Julie Osborne July 12, 2018
more »

Editor's Picks


