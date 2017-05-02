Ode to Antibiotic Stewardship

Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC

Oh, Ab Stewardship

Some fear you so.

The way we did things,

Is hard to let go.

We want to culture,

We want to prescribe.

Following new protocols

Is hard to abide

If we prescribe empirically,

What should we do?

Well, the results of that culture

Should be a large clue!

Broad spectrum to start?

That might be OK,

But when culture results come

Change the order that day!

Don't forget the stop date,

When you prescribe.

If not, when you get your survey,

You'll get a bad vibe ( ... and a tag or two)

And when the patient or family

Demands a script in dread,

Try giving this person

A virtual hug instead (just say “no” to prophylaxis!)

Prescribing when appropriate,

Leads to better health outcomes,

And with education and assurance,

Your facility's stewardship will be won.

Just keeping it real,

Nurse Jackie