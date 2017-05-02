Ode to Antibiotic Stewardship
Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC
Oh, Ab Stewardship
Some fear you so.
The way we did things,
Is hard to let go.
We want to culture,
We want to prescribe.
Following new protocols
Is hard to abide
If we prescribe empirically,
What should we do?
Well, the results of that culture
Should be a large clue!
Broad spectrum to start?
That might be OK,
But when culture results come
Change the order that day!
Don't forget the stop date,
When you prescribe.
If not, when you get your survey,
You'll get a bad vibe ( ... and a tag or two)
And when the patient or family
Demands a script in dread,
Try giving this person
A virtual hug instead (just say “no” to prophylaxis!)
Prescribing when appropriate,
Leads to better health outcomes,
And with education and assurance,
Your facility's stewardship will be won.
Just keeping it real,
Nurse JackieThe Real Nurse Jackie is written by Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC, an APEX Award of Excellence winner for Blog Writing. Vance is a real life long-term care nurse. A nationally respected nurse educator and past national LTC Nurse Administrator of the Year, she also is an accomplished stand-up comedienne. She has not starred in her own national television series — yet. The opinions supplied here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer or her professional affiliates.