May 02, 2017

Ode to Antibiotic Stewardship

Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC
Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC

Oh, Ab Stewardship

Some fear you so.

The way we did things,

Is hard to let go.

 

We want to culture,

We want to prescribe.

Following new protocols

Is hard to abide

 

If we prescribe empirically,

What should we do?

Well, the results of that culture

Should be a large clue!

 

Broad spectrum to start?

That might be OK,

But when culture results come

Change the order that day!

 

Don't forget the stop date,

When you prescribe.

If not, when you get your survey,

You'll get a bad vibe ( ... and a tag or two)

 

And when the patient or family

Demands a script in dread,

Try giving this person

A virtual hug instead (just say “no” to prophylaxis!)

 

Prescribing when appropriate,

Leads to better health outcomes,

And with education and assurance,

Your facility's stewardship will be won.

 

Just keeping it real,


Nurse Jackie

The Real Nurse Jackie is written by Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC, an APEX Award of Excellence winner for Blog Writing. Vance is a real life long-term care nurse. A nationally respected nurse educator and past national LTC Nurse Administrator of the Year, she also is an accomplished stand-up comedienne. She has not starred in her own national television series — yet. The opinions supplied here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer or her professional affiliates.
