Dreaming of a Quiet Christmas
Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC
Well, it happened again this year. Craziness. Some of it unavoidable, but some of it unnecessary. I think many of you can relate.
Next year, I'm going to have a new year-end holidays theme song. Using the melody of that Bing Crosby chestnut that sold millions and millions of copies, it goes something like this (hum along with me):
I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,
Just once where all of the staff show.
Where residents are healthy and families happy
And I'm praying it definitely won't snow.
I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,
With every nurse's note I write.
May the shift be cheery and bright.
And my behavior residents not fight.
I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,
I want to go home at my shift's end.
No incidents or injuries or cases of C-diff
And all sicknesses on the mend.
I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas
With every call bell I respond.
May your shift be awesome and fun,
And when it's over, to your home you'll come!