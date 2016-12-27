December 27, 2016

Dreaming of a Quiet Christmas

Share this content:
Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC
Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC

Well, it happened again this year. Craziness. Some of it unavoidable, but some of it unnecessary. I think many of you can relate.

Next year, I'm going to have a new year-end holidays theme song. Using the melody of that Bing Crosby chestnut that sold millions and millions of copies, it goes something like this (hum along with me):


I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

Just once where all of the staff show.

Where residents are healthy and families happy

And I'm praying it definitely won't snow.

 

I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

With every nurse's note I write.

May the shift be cheery and bright.

And my behavior residents not fight.

 

I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas,

I want to go home at my shift's end.

No incidents or injuries or cases of C-diff

And all sicknesses on the mend.

 

I'm dreaming of a quiet Christmas

With every call bell I respond.

May your shift be awesome and fun,

And when it's over, to your home you'll come!

Previous Post
Similar Articles
close

Next Article in The Real Nurse Jackie

The Real Nurse Jackie

The Real Nurse Jackie is written by Jacqueline Vance, RNC, CDONA/LTC, a 2012 APEX Award of Excellence winner for Blog Writing. Vance is a real life long-term care nurse. A nationally respected nurse educator and past national LTC Nurse Administrator of the Year, she also is an accomplished stand-up comedienne. The opinions supplied here are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of her employer or her professional affiliates.

ALL MCKNIGHT'S BLOGS