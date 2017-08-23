Hark! These residents hath celebrated royally with Renaissance Faire

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The Brighter Side

Residents of a New York rehabilitation center traveled back in time — waaaay back in time — last week at the facility's first-ever Renaissance Faire.

Residents and staff donned period costumes for the event at Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Johnstown, NY. The offerings included tarot card readings, a harpist, a wreath toss, festive food, a caricature artist and mini catapults with which residents practiced their siege skills.

The fair also included a visit from a horse (owned by one of the facility's nurses) and a dunk tank where residents had a chance to get a staff member soaked, The Leader-Herald reported.

It's not the only time Fulton staff have creatively gone the extra mile. Residents praised the fair, as well as other events in Fulton's line-up, which have memorably included a Caribbean Cruise day.

“When people aren't home and not feeling quite as good as they feel,” facility administrator Leonard Hersh told the newspaper, “it helps to uplift them.”