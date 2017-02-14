McKnight's Online Expo begins Tuesday, March 14

Leah Klusch

The Alliance Training Center's Leah Klusch will kick off the 11th annual McKnight's Online Expo on Tuesday, March 14 with a discussion of Medicare and payment. The session will be at 10 a.m. ET.

She will be followed National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care's Beth Mace discussing available capital.

The two-day event offers five sessions, which means providers can earn up to five continuing education credits — all at no cost.

A virtual exhibit hall offers the chances to network and find out about new products and industry trends.

For more information on McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo, or to register for the event, click here