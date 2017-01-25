Woman wins $1.6 million verdict from SNF owner, contractor after meat slicer accident

A skilled nursing facility and contractor will pay $1.6 million for a meat-slicer incident that severely damaged a Pennsylvania woman's hand.

Tanya Fuller, who worked for a knife sharpening service, went to Easton Health & Rehabilitation Center in July 2013 to pick up a meat slicer. Fuller testified that she was helping a facility contract worker, employed by Healthcare Services Group, load the slicer into her van.

The facility employee stepped away to play with Fuller's pit bull, who was in the van at the time, and she loaded the slicer herself, the Scranton Times-Tribune reported. The blade of the slicer, which was uncovered, fell and cut her forearm and severed an artery, nine tendons and two nerves.

Both Healthcare Services Group and Easton were named as defendants in the lawsuit; requests for comment from the companies were not returned by press time Tuesday.

A jury decided on the amount Friday. Fuller's initial settlement of $1.85 million was reduced based on her own “contributory negligence” for having the blade uncovered. Since the incident she has undergone a total of five hand surgeries, and had to have her right index finger amputated, the newspaper reported.