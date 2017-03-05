Verma: Fraud a hefty priority

Seema Verma, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during her Feb. 16 confirmation hearing that tackling healthcare fraud would be a “top priority” should she get the job.

Asked by members of the Senate Finance Committee about how she'd handle the threat of improper payments, Verma said she'd aim to “be on the front end” of identifying fraud, rather than taking a “pay-and-chase” approach.

When asked about federal healthcare regulations, she vowed to talk openly with providers about their concerns.

Verma's confirmation vote had not been scheduled as of press time but she was expected to ultimately receive approval, according to various stakeholders. n