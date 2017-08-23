VA to propose easier funding access for rural nursing homes

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Rural veterans may soon have easier access to long-term care under a future proposal being considered by Veterans Affairs officials.

Secretary David Shulkin explained to reporters during a visit to Montana this week that rural areas are often overlooked under the current demographic- and need-based guidelines the VA uses to award grants for building veterans nursing facilities, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The lack of funding can lead to long-term care gaps that may require veterans to seek admission to facilities hundreds of miles away from their homes.

“If we don't change the rules to make sure that being in a rural area increases the likelihood of funding, we're not going to get to be able to help residents of Montana,” Shulkin said.

Shulkin said the proposal is currently slated to be proposed before the end of 2017.