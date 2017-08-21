'Unanswered questions' about Canadian LTC nurse convicted of murders leads to lawsuits

Families of two long-term care residents murdered by former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer are now suing the facilities where they died, claiming “unknowns” still exist around how providers didn't pick up on Wettlaufer's actions sooner.

Wettlaufer, who worked at long-term care facilities in Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty in June to the murder of eight residents, along with attempted murder of six others, using insulin pens. She is now serving life in prison.

Families of two of her victims have filed lawsuit against two facilities, arguing providers were negligent in not stopping Wettlaufer, the Toronto Star reported on Friday. One suit was filed earlier this month, the other in late July.

“Obviously, the person who did it all was Ms. Wettlaufer. I don't think that should be overstated,” William Brennan, an attorney for the families, told the Star. “But even though there was a guilty plea, there's a lot of unknowns and unanswered questions about what happened, why this was allowed to go on for so many years and why no one picked up in what was going on.”

The families are each seeking $250,000 — just under $200,000 in U.S. dollars. Brennan noted that the suits are likely to be settled out of court, and that the families' main motivation for suing is to “search for answers and truth and closure.”

Both facilities — Caressant Care Woodstock in Woodstock, ON, and Meadow Park in London, ON, —declined to comment on the suits to the Star.