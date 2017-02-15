Trump's pick for budget director plans crackdown on federal regulations

Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC), President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has vowed to take “a hard look” at federal regulations if he's confirmed, according to published reports.

Mulvaney, in written responses to questions from senators following hearings at the Senate Budget, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees, said that he plans to ramp up oversight and analysis of regulations if confirmed.

“I am committed to strengthening the analytical basis for regulations, increasing the oversight of agency regulatory activity, and taking a hard look at regulations already on the books,” Mulvaney said, according to Bloomberg BNA.

Responding to questions about Trump's “one-in, two-out” policy, Mulvaney noted that “good analysis can help identify both existing regulations that should be amended or repealed, as well as new regulations worth implementing.” He added that senators' questions about the executive order “are among many that will need to be carefully considered and addressed to implement this program.”

The Senate is expected to vote on Mulvaney's nomination on Thursday.