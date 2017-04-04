Trump vows Obamacare repeal efforts will continue

Repealing the Affordable Care Act remains a possibility, President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party!” he said in an early tweet Sunday, followed by a tweet that said,“Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) visited Trump National Golf Club Sunday and discussed health policy with the president, later saying that “the sides are getting closer and closer together.” Long-term care providers generally applauded the implosion that crippled efforts to repeal Obamacare since the proposal would have made significant cuts to Medicaid.

Since the GOP's bill to repeal and replace the ACA was pulled before coming to a vote on March 24, Trump has strongly criticized the House Freedom Caucus for not supporting the bill, and he has threatened to work with Democrats. In an interview with the Financial Times last weekend, the president said pulling the bill before a vote was his idea, but that healthcare reform would continue.

“But one way or the other, I promised the people great healthcare. We are going to have great healthcare in this country,” he said.

