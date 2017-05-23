Trump budget calls for $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid

President Donald Trump's first official budget plan would slash more than $800 billion from the Medicaid program over 10 years, according to published reports.

Trump's Fiscal Year 2018 budget plan, expected to be published on Tuesday, follows up a partial budget “blueprint” that was released in March. That blueprint included a proposed $15.1 billion drop in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as additional funds to improve the “integrity and sustainability” of Medicare and Medicaid.

The Medicaid cuts included in the official fiscal 2018 proposal take into account the Congressional Budget Office's estimate that more than $800 billion could be slashed from Medicaid over the next 10 years if House Republicans' healthcare legislation becomes law. Trump's inclusion of the cuts could signal his rejection of Senate Republicans' tentative plans to maintain Medicaid expansion under their revamped version of the bill, the Washington Post reported.

A final Congressional Budget Office report on the cost of the House's healthcare bill is slated for release Wednesday.

The proposal's cuts to Medicaid, as well as changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are notable because as entitlements they don't need the same annual authorization from Congress as other programs — such as the military spending boosts included in the March blueprint, the Post reported.