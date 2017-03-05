Trump aide: Medicaid grants will cut fraud

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said block grants would allow states to better help beneficiaries. Critics counter they would hurt low-income residents.

In a possible sign of what providers might be able to expect regarding Medicaid funding changes, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said in late January that moving to block grants would “really cut out the fraud, waste and abuse,” and that beneficiaries would “get the help directly.”

Speaking on “Sunday Today,” she said block grants may be a part of President Donald Trump's overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

The idea generated protest from some long-term care providers, many of whom rely heavily on Medicaid funding.

“This ploy is just a lame excuse to block Medicaid,” one

McKnights.com commenter wrote.

There's a fear among some governors that a move to block grants could be a way to cut funding to states. Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL), for example, said that if federal officials reduce funding, states should have more ability to change eligibility requirements.