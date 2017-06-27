Three years later, nursing home workers get SEIU contract

Nearly 300 union members in three New Jersey facilities learned early Friday they had a new contract — their first in three years.

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East reached a settlement with Broadway Healthcare Management 2 a.m. Friday. Broadway owns Manhattanview Nursing Home in Union City, Amboy Care Center in Perth Amboy, and Teaneck Nursing Center in Teaneck.

The 270 union workers, which include certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses, had been working for three years under an expired contract.

While details of the contract were not released, it runs until mid-2020 and includes immediate and yearly wage increases, according to a statement released by the union. It also “protects workers' pension and health insurance benefits.”

“We're pleased with this agreement that protects our health care and provides wages increases so our families can keep up with the rising costs of living,” said Yesenia LaFleche a licensed practical nurse at ManhattanView and member of the Union's bargaining committee. “Good jobs mean less turnover, healthier staff, and ultimately better care for residents.”

The agreement was reached hours before workers planned to hold a 24-hour strike at the homes to protest short-staffing and unfair labor practices.