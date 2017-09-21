Survey: Three-quarters of providers in bundled pay models saw quality improvements

Participating in a bundled payment program helped improve care quality and lower costs for the majority of providers across the continuum, according to the results of a new small-scale survey.

The survey, conducted by Archway Health, polled 70 acute and post-acute care executives, administrators and clinicians about the how bundled payments effected their organization.

The results, released Tuesday, showed 75% of respondents experienced improved quality, regardless of changes in costs. Just over 60% said that bundled payments both improved care quality and lowered costs.

“It was great to get such a strong and positive response that confirms what we're seeing with our provider partners — bundled payments work,” said Dave Terry, founder and CEO of Archway Health. “Bundled payments will continue to play a major role in healthcare as we move from volume to value, especially as we move toward models that encourage efficiency and improvements in care quality.”

The survey also revealed potential administrative burden to be the biggest deterrent for providers not participating in bundled payments, and that one quarter of providers are “100% ready” to implement the models. Three-quarters of respondents also said they plan on participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' second Bundled Payments for Care Improvement initiative.