Survey advice at Online Expo

Featured speaker Paula Sanders, J.D.

Providers can make good use of some new strategies and tips to be prepared for surveyors around the clock, says Paula Sanders, principal and co-chairwoman of the Health Care Practice Group at law firm Post & Schell P.C.

Sanders will provide just that as a featured speaker at the 11th annual McKnight's Online Expo, which runs March 14-15.

The free virtual trade show, which has attracted thousands of LTC professionals annually, offers up to five CE credits.

Other sessions will cover Medicare compliance, assessing injuries for potential malfeasance, capital trends and how providers can make better use of available data. Registration is ongoing.