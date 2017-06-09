State investigating alleged attack leading to SNF resident's death

Georgia's health department has opened an investigation into an incident that led to a 98-year-old skilled nursing resident's death late last month.

Resident Edna Warren died after suffering a broken leg from physical contact with Hakim Ogunkunle, a certified nursing assistant at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation in Newnan,

GA. Warren allegedly began kicking Ogunkunle while he was getting her ready for a meal, prompting him to hold her legs to avoid being struck. He eventually heard a cracking sound while holding her legs, according to local reports.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Ogunkunle in late May after his statement on the incident “did not match the severity of the injury,” a bureau spokesman told Georgia Health News. The investigators concluded that Warren's injury was caused intentionally; Ogunkunle was charged with aggravated battery, along with exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.

The Georgia Department of Community Health announced this week that it is now conducting its own “open investigation” into Warren's death.

In a statement to Georgia Health News Newnan Health and Rehabilitation said that it reported the incident involving Ogunkunle, who was employed through a staffing agency, to authorities and will continue to cooperate with investigators.

“We feel this loss, as well, because this patient was a loved member of our community,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to putting our patients in the forefront of our daily activities.”