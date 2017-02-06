Start-ups to star at Argentum national leadership conference

Senior living leaders can catch a glimpse of the future by visiting the Start-Up Pavilion, a new offering at the 2017 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference. The conference will be held May 1-3 in Nashville.

The conference's Argentum Expo, running May 2-3, will feature the debut of the start-up-focused space, which will highlight new companies and services entering the senior living market.

The Start-Up Pavilion will also be joined by a new Digital Health Technology Pavilion, featuring products in areas such as telemedicine and electronic health records, and new specialized “zones” honing in on community operations, resident experience and building/construction services.

The executive conference also features the Executive Director Leadership Institute, and educational sessions on topics including memory care, quality improvement and “Insights from the C-Suite.”

For more information and to register for the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference, click here.