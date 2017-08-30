SNF resident charged with murder in fellow resident's death

A North Carolina nursing home resident has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally beating his roommate.

Authorities were called to Anson Health and Rehabilitation in Wadesboro, NC, in Aug. 14 after receiving a report of a resident, Donald Pressley, beating a fellow resident who was placed in the same room. Both residents were taken to a local hospital — 89-year-old Bill Hooks for treatment of his injuries, and 50-year-old Pressley for evaluation.

Hooks died from his injuries on Aug. 24. A warrant was issued for Pressley on Aug. 25. He was charged this week with first-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.

Steve Burroughs, administrator for Anson Health, said in a statement to local media that the facility is “deeply saddened by the death of one of our residents” and “will continue to cooperate with local and state officials during their investigation.”

“Following an incident at our facility where a resident sustained injuries, we immediately treated the resident and arranged for transport and further treatment at a local hospital,” Burroughs said. “ We quickly alerted local authorities and the North Carolina Division of Health and Human Services in accordance with state regulations. Our top priority has always been and remains to be the safety and health of our residents.”