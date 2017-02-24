SNF Compare site to launch in 2018, officials say

A Skilled Nursing Facility Compare website is scheduled for release next fall, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid officials said during a call Thursday.

The new website was mandated by the IMPACT Act and is currently slated for an October 2018 launch date, a CMS consultant said during Thursday's IMPACT Act status update call.

The SNF Compare website will include data from the SNF Quality Reporting Program, officials said. They are in an “exploratory phase” of how the website will be integrated with the Nursing Home Compare site, they added.

The call also included updates on the Transfer of Health Information measures, which began the first phase of pilot testing in January. A second phase, including data collection using mock assessment items, is expected to begin in late summer 2017.

A national beta test of standardized patient assessment data elements is also slated to kick off later this year in 14 markets, officials said. Results of that test will “provide nationally-representative setting-specific reliability and validity data” that will contribute to final reports on the elements, expected to be published in September 2018.

Click here to view the presentation from Thursday's IMPACT Act call.