Slavitt, Democrats fire back over Republican proposals for Medicaid, ACA repeal

Democratic lawmakers and the former head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services lambasted suggestions last week from Republicans who want to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Former CMS Acting Administrator Andy Slavitt told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday that none of the proposals brought forth by Republican lawmakers to repeal or replace the previous administration's signature healthcare law “come anywhere close to replacing the ACA on coverage, quality or affordability, much less make things better.”

Uncertainty surrounding the ACA repeal is “causing serious self-inflicted instability” to the healthcare market, Slavitt said, according to Bloomberg BNA.

At another conference held Thursday, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) told attendees that potential Republican plans to repeal Medicaid expansion carried out under the ACA, as well as adding per capita funding caps and block grant options to the program, are the warning signs of a “serious attack on Medicaid.” Medicaid is a primary payor of long-term care services.

Block grants have previously led to funding cuts to states of up to 30%, the senator said. She added there's “no requirement to use [the funds] on healthcare,” which signal a “very serious point of debate” over the program.