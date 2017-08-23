Sepp out, ACHCA announces search for new CEO

The American College of Health Care Administrators has begun the process of looking for a new CEO, the group said in an announcement sent Tuesday.

ACHCA has already begun putting out inquiries and aims to have final candidates lined up in time to meet with the board at its Fall Forum event in mid-November, Board Chairman Steve Fromm told McKnight's. From there, the group hopes to have the new CEO in place by Jan. 1, 2018.

“We're looking for somebody that can provide leadership into the future for us … and also has understanding of the need to be able to grow and partner with the post-acute and aging services continuum,” Fromm said.

The new executive will take the place of Cecilia Sepp, CAE, who joined the group early last year. She and Fromm both declined to comment on reasons for her departure.

In the meantime, ACHCA will be helmed by interim CEO Rudy Michalek, president of Premier Care Management and a 34-year member of the association. In the press release dated Aug. 14 — the effective date of his appointment — Michalek said he “will endeavor to fulfill the ACHCA's vision and mission.”