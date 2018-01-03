Senior care providers get new cyber security guidance

The LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies (CAST) has developed new research aimed at helping senior healthcare providers better understand cybersecurity threats and mitigate risks.

“Cybersecurity is a hallmark of the 21st century and represents a continually evolving and complex topic,” said CAST executive director Majd Alwan. “Providers in the aging services sector are, by some assessments, less prepared in this area than their acute-care counterparts. So understanding the issues, identifying vulnerabilities, and taking actions as necessary to mitigate risk and avoid being a victim is crucial.”

Vigilance is particularly important for healthcare providers, LeadingAge noted, because the rich data stored in their electronic systems can be lucrative, and security may be weak compared to that of other industries.

And responding to a cyber attack isn't easy or cheap. CAST reports post-attack action plans average $2.4 million for notification, forensics, legal fees and fines.