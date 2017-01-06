Sea salt spray shows healing promise

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

Researchers say they are encouraged by results of a recent small study that points to potential benefits of sea salt-based spray in diabetic foot ulcer healing.

The study discussed in the November 2016 issue of Wounds involved 10 individuals seeking natural remedies for treating their ulcers.

Over a 12-week period, researchers applied a topical treatment composed of purified water (via reverse osmosis), coral reef sea salt, lysozyme and sodium benzoate.

Two patients achieved complete healing and six had an average 73% reduction in the size of their overall wound area, while the other two patients withdrew from the study.

Acknowledging that more research is needed, researchers said use of the sea salt-based spray might provide a viable alternative for patients seeking a natural therapy for their wound care.

The cost associated with treating a diabetic foot ulcer has been documented to be between $25,000 and $60,000. Around 6% of people will be hospitalized due to infection or other ulcer-related complication. Dressings and topical medications typically precede surgical intervention.