Reader Poll: What are your tools for staying organized?

Answers complied at the 2016 AHCA Convention and Expo.

"I have the Yellow Stickies app. If I'm signed up for a McKnight's webinar, I put it there so I can stay organized. It's all in columns so I can see what I need. I can see when I need to recheck, or have a sales meeting."

Susan Ayers, RN, BSN, LNHA, Administrator, Chautauqua Guest Homes, Charles City, IA

"Good staff, and my Outlook calendar. My administrative assistant has access to my calendar."

Ruth Johnson, Administrator, Wildflower Court, Juneau, AK

"Post-Its on my computer, because I can see it."

Diane McKenzie, consultant, Iowa Health Care Association, West Des Moines, IA

"I use an Apple iPhone 6. It does everything, and is hooked up with Office Exchange, including my calendar. It's easy."

Gregory Chambery, Owner/Operator, Maplewood Nursing and Rehab, Webster, NY

"Outlook calendar. I like the way it gives you reminders, and that you know X, Y and Z is going on. It is beneficial."

Betty Ronoh, Director of Nursing, Diversicare Siena Woods, Dayton, OH

"I use a reporter's leather-bound journal and notepad. I like it because of the graphing paper."

Alise Ionashku, Administrator, Starr Regional Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN

"I'm a list maker. I use good old-fashioned pen and paper. Every day I think about what I need to do."

Brittany Page, Director of Education and Program Development, Arizona Health Care Association, Phoenix, AZ

"I use my iPhone's calendar. I like the reminders. It will tell me if I'm double-booking myself. I use Outlook. I have standing things that are blocked out, and I used the repeat function for certain meetings."

Angie Hayes, Assistant Administrator, Highland Place Rehab and Nursing Center, Shreveport, LA

"My iPhone (6S) never leaves my side. I use Outlook, and it feeds into my surface technology. I've been using a computer since about 2002 — before that it was a day planner."

Tracy Eckertson, Spectrum Retirement, Regional Director of Resident Care, Denver, CO

"I have outlook and MS Office as far as for my calendars and tasks. I also have my iPad. My iPad is fabulous, as it's saved me from carrying around so much paper.”

Brenda Day, Administrator, Fort Sanders Transitional Unit, Knoxville, TN

"Everything is on Outlook. I'm a list maker. I also use tons of three-ring binders. They are really what organize me, although I really want to be better with a tablet."

David McKenzie, CFO, Child Serve Habit Center, Johnston, IA

“My calendar is in Outlook. It reminds me of appointments the day before, and everything is dumped in. I like the usability.”

Chris Helfrich, RN, CDDN, Nurse Trainer, DD Homes Network, Sterling, IL

“I do everything electronically. I use a task list to mark things off, and to allow myself time to focus. I use the calendar to block out specific events.”

Ruta Kadonoff, Executive Director, Pioneer Network, Rochester, NY