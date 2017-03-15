Providers gearing up to work with newly-confirmed CMS administrator

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

Long-term care provider groups were complimentary of Seema Verma as she was confirmed this week as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Senate reached a 55-43 vote Monday evening to confirm Verma, president and CEO of consultancy firm SVC Inc. and contributing force behind Indiana's Medicaid redesign under then-Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN). At the time of her nomination, provider groups praised Verma, a healthcare consultant, for her experience and “unique understanding of reimbursement, operations and regulations.”

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living reiterated that praise in a statement issued Monday, saying they looked forward to their partnership.

“Her experience and healthcare policy knowledge will serve the country well as we continue on the journey to provide quality care for millions of patients and residents,” said AHCA President and CEO Mark Parkinson.

LeadingAge Senior Vice President for Public Policy & Health Services Cheryl Phillips, M.D., said her group is anticipating working with Verma on both Medicare and Medicaid challenges “as we seek to find solutions for improving the care of older persons and those with disabilities across the continuum of care and services.”

Verma's confirmation was also praised by the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition, which expressed optimism that answers given during her Senate hearing bode well for the long-term care pharmacy industry.

Groups representing home health providers and safety net hospitals have also praised Verma's confirmation and her experience in the healthcare industry.