Providers challenge Verma on citations

Seema Verma, new administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, was President Donald Trump’s first choice to lead the critical agency.

LeadingAge executives met with new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma in April, prioritizing regulatory concerns.

A “dramatic” rise of Immediate Jeopardy citations around the country was one focal point raised by LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan and Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Health Services Cheryl Phillips, M.D., along with provider representatives.

The provider advocates also discussed the CMS final rule and its requirements of participation. Phase 2 requirements must be in place by Nov. 28, 2017.

LeadingAge said the discussion gave the group a solid foundation for a relationship moving forward.

“Our members and state executives kept the focus of the meeting on mission, care and community,” the group said. “Administrator Verma seemed receptive to the points made and asked us for follow-up on the issues discussed.”