Provider gets court's OK for new developments after competitors stage legal battle

An Illinois-based rehabilitation provider can start building two new facilities after fighting other long-term care facilities in court over the development.

A state court upheld the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board's May decision to grant Transitional Care Management permits for the two facilities.

Three area providers objected to the state's decision. They filed lawsuits in June, arguing the new transitional care-focused facilities would jeopardize their own economic performance since short-term stays are more lucrative than long-term or Medicaid-funded stays. The complaints also claimed the new facilities' services were already covered in the area.

“We appreciate the judges' thoughtful reviews of the state's decisions and are excited to bring new, state-of-the-art facilities that will offer high-quality health care services in the western suburbs,” said Brad Haber, principal and co-founder of Innovative Health, the developer of the facilities.

Haber added the new facilities, which will be located in Lisle, IL, and Aurora, IL, will differentiate themselves from traditional long-term care facilities by catering “to an active generation that demands the best care while enjoying the utmost in comfort and convenience.”

While the other providers could still appeal the court's decision, Haber told the Daily Herald that the company plans to kick off construction on the facilities this summer.