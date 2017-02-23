Programs for end-of-life planning, EHR named winners of HHS data challenge

Winners of the latest phase of the contest include apps and software focused on data sharing.

A program aimed at sharing patients' end of life plans is among the winners in the latest phase of the Department of Health and Human Services' “Move Health Data Forward Challenge.”

The winners announced Tuesday range from a smartphone app that allow patients to grant providers permissions to access and share their health data, to a system that aims to use data sharing to reduce healthcare costs. Also included in the Phase 2 round of winners is Live and Leave Well, a program that creates a data package with a patient's end of life plans and allows it to be shared throughout multiple systems.

The winning projects each will receive $20,000, and now move on to the challenge's final phase to “develop applications that will allow individuals to share their personal health information safely and securely with their healthcare providers, family members or other caregivers.”

