Post-acute providers involved in record-setting $1.3 billion healthcare fraud takedown

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

A podiatrist who allegedly inflated Medicare claims services provided to nursing home residents was named Thursday as part of the largest federal healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history, involving roughly $1.3 billion in false billings.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., announced the takedown, which included more than 400 charged defendants as well as suspension of nearly 300 providers. Many of the alleged schemes discovered as part of the enforcement involved the distribution or prescription of opioid medications, federal officials said.

Post-acute care-related cases cited as part of the takedown include that of a two defendants in Nevada, including a physician, who were charged in an alleged scheme involving false hospice claims. Also among those charged were defendants in home health cases in Florida and Illinois.

“Too many trusted medical professionals, like doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, have chosen to violate their oaths and put greed ahead of their patients,” Sessions said. “The consequences are real: emergency rooms, jail cells, futures lost and graveyards.”