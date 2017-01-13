Police looking into possibility of more victims in case of nurse charged with murdering 8 residents

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

Canadian authorities are investigating the possibility that a former long-term care nurse who allegedly murdered eight residents may have harmed or killed other patients as well.

CBC News reported Thursday that Ontario Provincial Police are planning to update their investigation into Elizabeth Wettlaufer sometime on Friday, the day she is scheduled to appear in court. Authorities haven't ruled out the possibility that additional charges will be brought against Wettlaufer.

Authorities have also taken medical records of other residents of Ontario long-term care facilities who are not currently named as alleged victims in the case, reportedly to investigate the possibility that Wettlaufer harmed or killed additional residents.