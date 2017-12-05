Podiatrists face up to 10 years in prison for LTC fraud

Two Florida podiatrists pleaded guilty last week to allegations that they defrauded Medicare while providing services to long-term care residents.

William Danzeisen and Sachin Brahmbhatt reportedly submitted more than $121,000 in false or fraudulent claims to Medicare through their company Nourish Foot Care. The company visited long-term care facilities across northeast Florida to provide services to residents.

Danzeisen, a licensed podiatrist, billed Medicare as if he had performed podiatry services when some had in fact been performed by Brahmbhatt, who is unlicensed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Both Danzeisen and Brahmbhatt face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison; their sentencing hearings are scheduled for Jan. 30, 2018.