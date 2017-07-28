Pay rates for nursing home RNs increased more than 3% last year, report finds

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



The hourly rate for registered nurses working in skilled nursing facilities has increased 3.33% from last year.

Registered nurses working in skilled nursing facilities now make an average of $27.52 per hour, up 3.33% from last year, new survey results show.

Those findings come from the Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report 2017-2018, the largest salary survey of its kind, which was released this week by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service. The report was published in cooperation with LeadingAge and support from the American Health Care Association.

Nursing homes that reported data in both 2016 and 2017 said registered staff nurses' hourly pay rates increased $.89 per hour over the past year.

Rates for charge staff nurses who are RNs went up 3% to $28.98 per hour. The rates for those charge staff nurses with licensed practical nurse certifications rose to $22.25.

LPNs working in nursing homes scored an average 2.65% pay rate increase over the past year, reaching $21.26 from last year's average of $20.71.

The hourly pay rates for certified nursing aides rose less than 1.5% to an average of $12.62. Non-certified nurse aides, on the other hand, experienced the largest reported increase among hourly workers at 3.5%, for an average rate of $10.90.

Among therapists, speech therapists experienced the largest average pay bump, increasing nearly 3% to $41.30. Occupational therapists followed close behind at a 2.98% increase, reaching $38.85. Physical therapists working in facilities that participated in the survey both years saw there hourly pay rates increase 2.81%, hitting $41.95.

The Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report 2017-2018 also includes pay trends for nursing home administrators, housekeeping, dietary, and front office staff positions. To find out more, or to purchase your own copy of the 40th annual report, click here.