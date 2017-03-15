Online Expo continues today with wound, technology sessions

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



The final day of the Expo begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Coming off of a record-attendance day, McKnight's Online Expo returns for its final day with hot-topic educational sessions on wounds and technology.

Daniel Sheridan, Ph.D., RN, FNE-A, SANE-A, FAAN, leads off the day with “Accident of Intentional? Assessing patient injuries in long-term care” at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sheridan's session will help providers understand injury vulnerabilities and whether an incident stems from accident or abuse — critical information to have in an increasingly litigious environment.

Mark Pavlovich, MA, closes out the Expo at 1 p.m. with “Your data always tell you what to do … are you listening?” Attendees of this session will come away with actionable ways to utilize data to improve outcomes, payment and staffing quality.

Expo attendees will also have plenty of time throughout the day to visit the virtual exhibit hall to learn about new products and services, talk with company reps and register to win prizes.

Those interested in earning CE credits should tune into the sessions for their entirety, and watch their spam folders for the CE email if one doesn't appear in the inbox within 30 minutes of a session's conclusion. Anyone still experiencing CE issues related to yesterday's sessions is also encouraged to click on the CE “Need Help?” assistance button in the Expo lobby.

To learn more about the day's sessions or to register for the Expo if you haven't already, visit mcknights.com/expo2017. Follow sessions on Twitter with #mckexpo17.