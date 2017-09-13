One week to go! McKnight's Fall Expo hits Sept. 20

The event offers providers three free CE credits.

Providers looking forward to earning free continuing education credits at McKnight's 5th Annual Fall Online Expo have just one more until the event kicks off.

For those who have not registered, click here to do so. More information on the event, speakers and the educational sessions can be found here.

Webinars will cover upcoming MDS changes, residents' rights and the role of technology in the recent final rule updating long-term care facilities' requirements of participation. The sessions — all free — will take place at 11 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

The Fall Online Expo also offers attendees the opportunity to network with vendors and see the latest in long-term care products and services inside the virtual exhibition hall.