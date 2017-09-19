One day to go: Get the latest in payment, quality and tech info at tomorrow's Fall Online Expo

The Fall Expo returns tomorrow.

There's only one day left before the McKnight's Fall Online Expo returns with an opportunity for providers to earn up to three free continuing education credits.

The Expo sessions kick off at 11 a.m. ET with “Are you ready for the MDS changes?” presented by Leah Klusch. Next will be attorney Sean Fahey with “Residents' rights vs. the new requirements,” at 1 p.m. ET, and “The role of clinical technology in meeting Mega-rule requirements” by Judi Kulus at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Throughout the day attendees will have a chance to visit the virtual exhibit hall, which features vendor booths and the latest in long-term care products and services.

To find out more about the Expo sessions and speakers, click here. To register for this free event — accessible anywhere you have an internet connection — click here.