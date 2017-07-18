Nursing home sued after resident allegedly left in hot tub for 8 hours dies

Negligence led to the death of a nursing home resident in a whirlpool, the son of the resident has said in court documents.

Lois Moreland, 88, was taking a bath in a whirlpool the evening of March 22, 2016, at St. Sophia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Florissant, MO, according to local reports. She was discovered at 4:30 a.m., dead, in the tub.

Her son, Steven Moreland, filed a lawsuit that says St. Sophia deliberately understaffed its nursing home and caused negligence, specifically in the form of a nursing home assistant forgetting his mother.

“When there are not enough staff members to care for residents, it creates an environment where employees are trying to do too many things that they forget about putting a resident in a bathtub and end up leaving her there for over eight hours,” Steven Moreland's attorney, David Terry, told the St. Louis Dispatch.

Midwest Geriatric Management operates St. Sophia. Calls to MGR and St. Sophia were not returned by production deadline. Florissant is a half hour northwest of St. Louis.

