Nursing home LPN charged with raping two residents calls actions consensual

A Massachusetts man has been charged with raping two residents of a skilled nursing facility where he worked as a licensed practical nurse, according to local reports. The man is claiming he had consensual affairs with the women.

Jacob King, 57, was charged with three counts of rape involving two residents of Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Bedford, MA. The incidents in question occurred in September and November, records show. King was held without bail for one day last month and has since been released to home confinement, local television station WPRI reported on Wednesday.

One of the residents reportedly told authorities that she had been assaulted by King and was “worried he may retaliate against her,” court records read. King told police that the “relations” with the residents were affairs, and that he “never forced myself on either of those women.”

One of the residents' phones was confiscated as part of the investigation, and was reportedly found to have texts and a nude photo of King on it.

King is scheduled for a court hearing on Dec. 20.

Didie Watsop, owner of Savoy, told WPRI that “the safety of our residents is our number one priority. We are always working to protect them.”