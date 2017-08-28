Nursing home employees score $50,000 Powerball prize

The Massachusetts hospital employee who scored last week's record-setting $759 million Powerball jackpot wasn't the only healthcare worker who got lucky in the lottery drawing.

A group of 37 employees at Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Commack, NY, pooled together money to buy Powerball tickets together and wound up winning a third-place prize of $50,000. Split among the group, each worker will get $800 after taxes — ten times the $80 spent on the tickets.

“I was busy tending to someone and [a coworker] said, ‘Rochelle, we won,'” Rochelle Roxas, a day care assistant, told Newsday. “I thought it was a joke. I didn't know what to do, I know my face was pale.”

Roxas will spend her earnings on a trip to Singapore to see her son get married. Another employee, recreational therapist Joanna Umana, said her winnings will go toward her daughter's college tuition.

“This is a very happy day for all of us here, especially those 37 staff,” COO Stuart Almer told Newsday.

As for the hospital worker who won the jackpot, her first post-Powerball plan was to call into work and tell them “I will not be coming back,” the Associated Press reported.