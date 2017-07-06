Nursing home employees praised for saving nursing home residents during facility fire

Two skilled nursing employees were credited this week with rushing into “heavy smoke conditions” and pulling two occupants to safety, according to local reports.

The fire at Courville at Nashua was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday and contained to a second-floor room. One resident was taken to an area hospital for possible smoke inhalation, but he was expected to recover.

"They were two maintenance or housekeeping guys who were here on a special project. They just saw the smoke, ran into the room, got the residents, the gentlemen out of the room. It just worked perfectly,” Courville Company President and CEO Luanne Rogers told television station WMUR. The 100-bed Courville at Nashua is part of Courville Communities.

Neither rescuer wished to be identified local officials said. More than half of the 90 residents were taken to a nearby Kindred facility while damaged parts of Nashua facility were under repairs.

Rogers credited preparation and dedicated staff for avoiding tragedy, telling the station that she had “the best staff on the planet.” Fire officials also said automatic sprinklers contained the fire and that the cause was under investigation.

“The staff did everything they were supposed to do,” Rogers told The Boston Herald. “It's one of the blessings of living in New Hampshire: If something happens, your peers step up. We had staff who heard about it and just came in and helped.”