Nursing home CNA suspended over inappropriate resident Snapchats

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print

A certified nursing assistant at a Texas nursing home has been suspended after an acquaintance reported inappropriate videos of a resident posted to the employee's Snapchat.

The employee, who has not yet been charged, reportedly posted a video showing an 83-year-old resident sleeping with what appears to be feces on her hands. Subsequent posts showed someone tickling the resident's nose, prompting her to rub her face with her soiled hand.

The Snapchat posts were spotted Monday by someone who knows the worker through his younger brother, according to local reports. She took screengrabs of the posts and the employee's Facebook page that listed his job as a CNA at Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Duval in Austin, TX, and sent them to a local television station.

Windsor reported the incident to the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services as well as local authorities, and has suspended the CNA pending an investigation into the incident.

In a statement to McKnight's Windsor said that the facility can't respond to specifics involving a resident's care, but is working with authorities to review what happened.

"Protecting the privacy, dignity, and rights of our residents is always our greatest concern as a care provider," the statement reads. "We will take all necessary steps to ensure our residents are protected and cared for in the most respectful manner."