Nursing home administrator salaries rise 3%, nursing directors 2.6%, new survey shows

DONs now make an average salary of $91,444, according to the report.

Nursing home administrators' salaries increased nearly 3% over the past year to an average of $97,401 in 2017, according to the largest salary survey of its kind.

The Nursing Home Salary & Benefits Report 2017-2018, released this week by the Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service, includes salary trends among nursing facilities that participated in both 2016 and 2017. The report was published in cooperation with LeadingAge and support from the American Health Care Association.

Nursing home administrator salaries averaged $94,584 in 2016, the report showed, rising 2.98% in 2017. A year earlier they rose 3.78%, according to last year's report.

Executive directors and chief financial officers for skilled nursing facilities also experienced salary boosts between 2016 and 2017, at 2.46% and 2.09% respectively. Both positions earned less than their counterparts in continuing care retirement communities, report results revealed.

Directors of nursing gained a 2.64% salary increase over the past year, going from an average of $89,092 in 2016 to $91,444 in 2017 at facilities that reported data both years. Assistant DONs also fared well, with average salaries increasing 2.31% to $71,474.

Directors of marketing also experienced a salary boost in 2017, increasing 2.83% to $56,484.

The salary and benefits report also documented national annual turnover rates, or the number of times a facility replaced a position in one year. For top-level executives, that rate reached 17.62% in 2017.

In total, 1,970 long-term care facilities with a total of more than 175,600 cumulative employees contributed data to this year's salary and benefits report, now in its 40th edition. Of the respondents, nearly 80% of facilities reported that they were for-profit, while slightly more than 20% were nonprofit.

