NIC's Jurutka to succeed Kramer as President and CEO

Brian Jurutka

Robert Kramer, CEO of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, will step down July 17 from the leadership role he's held for 27 years, the group announced Thursday afternoon.

Kramer will take on the title of founder and strategic advisor; Brian Jurutka, NIC's president for the last two years, will take on CEO duties as part of the transition. Kramer will remain at NIC full-time, the group said but will have more flexibility with his schedule and will focus more on relationship building, developing program content and advising on research initiatives. The move is part of a planned succession, the group said.

“I'm proud of the role NIC plays in facilitating needed connections between seniors, investors, and housing and care providers to make informed decisions,” Kramer said in a statement. “I'm fortunate to have a capable staff to continue NIC's work and look forward to being part of the organization's future.”

Prior to joining NIC, Jurutka served as a nuclear submarine officer, and brings more than two decades of experience in data analytics, operations and business development.

“I am honored and humbled to follow in Bob's footsteps. Working beside him for the past two years has given me a front row seat to learn from him and continue his work,” Jurutka said. “I'm excited to lead NIC at this pivotal moment and looking forward to continuing to work with Bob, the talented NIC staff, and our highly engaged and committed volunteer leaders.

