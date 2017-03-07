New OIG Medicaid fraud data, map shows nearly $1.9 billion in recoveries

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit data and map were released by the OIG on Monday.

Medicaid Fraud Control Units delivered nearly $1.9 billion in recoveries in fiscal year 2016, according to a new data set and interactive map released Monday by federal officials.

The data and the map, put out by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, breaks down statistics into the MFCUs' investigations, recoveries and expenditures by state. In total, the units conducted 18,730 investigations during FY 2016, with the majority (15,509) focused on Medicaid fraud. Around 3,000 investigations dealt with abuse or neglect.

A total of 1,721 individuals were indicted as part of the MFCU's investigations; the units also reached nearly 1,000 civil settlements and judgments.

