New LeadingAge center will tackle workforce problems

LeadingAge announced Wednesday that it has formed the Center for Workforce Solutions to better assist providers with employee recruitment, training and retention.

The center will “serve as a platform” to engage in “ongoing, collaborative problem-solving” around workforce issues, officials said.

Susan Hildebrandt, LeadingAge's vice president of workforce initiatives, will direct the center.

“We heard from members and we listened,” she says, citing a recent LeadingAge survey illustrating members' most pressing workforce issues.

A National Workforce Advisory Group, a representative collection of LeadingAge members and state executives, will guide the the new center. In the beginning members will, among other things, focus on gathering and sharing helpful practices concerning recruitment and retention.



