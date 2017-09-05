Neighbors, provider locked in legal battle over nursing home for inmates

A nursing home for paroled inmates that recently received approval for federal funding is now locked in a legal battle with its neighbors, who argue the facility is hurting their property values and putting their families at risk.

The town of Rocky Hill, CT, argued in court last week that 60 West, which opened in 2013, has resulted in a decline in property values for the homes surrounding it. The facility, which can house up to 95 residents, is currently home to 13 paroled inmates, the Hartford Courant reported.

In addition to property values, the owner of a local appraisal company testified in court that the facility has changed from “a quiet normal nursing home ... to a place with sex offenders, criminals and the smell of marijuana wafting over.”

The median home value of a house in the area is $236,900, and values are expected to increase by 2% over the next year, according to Zillow.

Neighbors also reported that they installed alarm systems and have become more restrictive of their children's' outdoor activities due to the facility's inhabitants. Rocky Hill also claims the facility violates local zoning codes because its residents are not traditional long-term care patients.

Jonathan Stable, an attorney representing operator SecureCare, said 60 West didn't require zoning approval because it operates as a standard nursing home.

“I think that the testimony was clear that it is a nursing home and that the perception and fear that may have existed in town were unwarranted," Starble said.

Attorneys representing both sides will now file briefs in the suit, which is expected to be heard by a judge in November. From there, the court will have 120 days to decide whether the facility can continue to operate.