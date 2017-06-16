Medicaid spending grew at similar rates regardless of expansion, CMS finds

States that opted against expanding Medicaid in 2014 had similar per capita spending to those states that expanded the program, according to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report.

Total Medicaid spending increased 12.3% in 2014 over the previous year in expansion states, compared to 6.2% for states that did not expand, the report found. However, in expansion states there were more beneficiaries who cost less, leading to a decrease of 5.1% per enrollee. In non-expansion states, the per enrollee spending increased that same amount.

Overall healthcare spending grew faster in 2014 than in the prior year, CMS found. But it also found states had slower growth per capita for personal healthcare spending from 2010 to 2013 in comparison with 2004 to 2009.

The New England and Mideast regions had the highest spending per capita. The Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions had the lowest.

This report was released by the CMS Office of the Actuary. It contained data on state healthcare spending from 1991 to 2014.